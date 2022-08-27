2,620 Shares in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Endava by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 26.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,731,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAVA opened at $99.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

