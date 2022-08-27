35,637 Shares in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Alpha Star Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSA. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,457,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter worth $49,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALSA opened at $10.02 on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

