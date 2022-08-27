36,302 Shares in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance
Shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.40.
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Profile
