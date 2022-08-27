37,392 Shares in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,449,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 956.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 226,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $14.36.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

