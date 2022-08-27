4,367 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.
Ryanair Price Performance
NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $69.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
Read More
