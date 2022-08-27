4,367 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $69.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.42.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

