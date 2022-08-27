54,172 Shares in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMT. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,676,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,140,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 171,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 334,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMT opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

