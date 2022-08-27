54,172 Shares in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMT. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,676,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,140,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 171,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 334,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:MMT opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $6.65.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.