60,000 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 334,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $414.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.76. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,495. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne T. Smith purchased 200,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.