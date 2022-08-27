9,817 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 99,236 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $117,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Progyny by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,186,000 after purchasing an additional 361,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,482. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

