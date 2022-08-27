abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.06

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.13. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 243,709 shares traded.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
