abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.06

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.13. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 243,709 shares traded.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 2,631.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 786,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 757,587 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

