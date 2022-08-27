Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at TD Securities

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Absolute Software stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.41 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -52.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 60.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

