ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.23 on Thursday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.63.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
