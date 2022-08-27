Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $219.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

NYSE:AAP opened at $173.59 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $54,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

