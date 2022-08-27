Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Afya Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Afya by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

