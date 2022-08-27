AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

AGFS opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

