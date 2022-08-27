Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $292.56 Average PT from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.56.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $262.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $945,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,314,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.