AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) PT Raised to $11.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of AIRS opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. AirSculpt Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.
AirSculpt Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.
Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies
About AirSculpt Technologies
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.