AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) PT Raised to $11.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AIRS opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. AirSculpt Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

AirSculpt Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRS. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

