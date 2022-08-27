Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $70.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.