Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $70.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

