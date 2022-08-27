Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $1.23 on Friday. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Akbank T.A.S. from 12.70 to 15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

Featured Articles

