Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hits New 52-Week High at $298.15

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $298.15 and last traded at $295.68, with a volume of 9192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.46 and its 200-day moving average is $221.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 790,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.