Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 44.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 42,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Alector Price Performance

Shares of Alector stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $901.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alector will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

