ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a "d" rating to a "c-" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

ALJ Regional Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ALJJ opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. ALJ Regional has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.62 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional had a return on equity of 217.41% and a net margin of 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at ALJ Regional

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALJ Regional

In related news, Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $38,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Montgomery purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 281,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $455,427.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.30% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALJJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALJ Regional by 63.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 292,344 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 1,034.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

Further Reading

