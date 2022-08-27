ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALJ Regional Price Performance

ALJJ stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. ALJ Regional has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.62 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a return on equity of 217.41% and a net margin of 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ALJ Regional news, Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $38,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Montgomery acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,427.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

Featured Stories

