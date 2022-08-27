Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.10.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.14. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $96.29 and a 1-year high of $215.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 34,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

