Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lowered by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Shares of MO opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.