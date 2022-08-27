American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 261,702 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 219.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Crown Castle International worth $70,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $173.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.70. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

