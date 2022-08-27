American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 89,083 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,083 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 9.31% of MarineMax worth $80,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 208,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HZO opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

MarineMax Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.