American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 304,853 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Kimco Realty worth $63,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 282,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 37,541 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 3.2 %

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.