American Century Companies Inc. Buys 863,525 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 785.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 863,525 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Ventas worth $60,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after buying an additional 1,888,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,543,000 after buying an additional 683,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

VTR stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 966.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

