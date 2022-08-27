American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,079,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.96% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $71,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

NYSE BDN opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

