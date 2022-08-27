American Century Companies Inc. Has $59.05 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Amedisys worth $59,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,275 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Amedisys by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 490,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,323,000 after acquiring an additional 187,214 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Amedisys by 937.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 169,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ AMED opened at $120.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $188.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

