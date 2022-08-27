American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 63,629 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 6.29% of Malibu Boats worth $76,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

