American Century Companies Inc. Sells 229,826 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,826 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of STORE Capital worth $77,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE:STOR opened at $27.35 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

