Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Target Price at $851.67

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $851.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

BAESY opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in BAE Systems by 53.3% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 259,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BAE Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

