Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Target Price at $851.67

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $851.67.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
BAESY opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
