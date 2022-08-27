Analysts Set IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Target Price at C$18.75

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

IBI Group Price Performance

TSE IBG opened at C$19.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.60. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$10.77 and a 52-week high of C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$604.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$126.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.13 million. Analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.9514744 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

