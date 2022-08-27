Analysts Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Price Target at $330.46

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $276.20 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

