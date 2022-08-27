Analysts Set Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Target Price at $222.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCEHY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Investec downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Tencent alerts:

Tencent Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. Tencent has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.