Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 192.4% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANEB opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.

