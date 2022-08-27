Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.38.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Featured Stories

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

