Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.38.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
