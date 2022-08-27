AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the July 31st total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Price Performance

Shares of ANPC opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnPac Bio-Medical Science

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ANPC Get Rating ) by 206.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

