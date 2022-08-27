Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 33.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,341,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 830,617 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,759,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,080,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 339,999 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

