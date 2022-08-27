Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $73.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,789 shares of company stock worth $8,704,748. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after acquiring an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,560,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 602,591 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

