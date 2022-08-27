Argent Capital Management LLC Has $162.26 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $162,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

