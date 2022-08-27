Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Reduced by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,456 shares of company stock valued at $67,309,037. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Arista Networks stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

