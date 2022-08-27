Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Trading Down 2.3 %
ARKR stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.06. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $497,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.05% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
