Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

ARTNA opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $534.72 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.11. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

In related news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $729,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,609.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

