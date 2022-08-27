Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 89.9% in August

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the July 31st total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

AHKSY stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.68. Asahi Kasei has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

