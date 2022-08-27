ASOS (LON:ASC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $720.50

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 720.50 ($8.71) and last traded at GBX 726.50 ($8.78), with a volume of 609033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 737 ($8.91).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 884 ($10.68) to GBX 1,075 ($12.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($29.48) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price objective on ASOS in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,270.38 ($27.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £696.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2,489.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 941.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,354.89.

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

