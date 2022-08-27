Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, August 29th

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 29th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 29th.

Athersys Trading Down 25.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -1.26. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 977.13% and a negative net margin of 779.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Athersys by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,070 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 32.1% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 347,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Athersys by 1,061.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,823,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

