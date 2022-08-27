Athersys Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, August 29th (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, August 29th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 29th.

Athersys stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -1.26. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 977.13% and a negative net margin of 779.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Athersys in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 910,501 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,384,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 861,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

