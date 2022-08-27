Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives $136.74 Average PT from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.74.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.10 target price on the stock.
Atlas Copco Trading Down 4.3 %
ATLKY stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
